Jean Graetz Death -Dead – Obituary : Jean Graetz has Died .
Jean Graetz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Jean Graetz, one of the few white people to stand with civil rights activists during the bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., has died at 90
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) December 20, 2020
