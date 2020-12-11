Jean-Paul Revel Death -Dead – Obituary : cellular biologist Jean-Paul Revel has Died .
Revel is widely recognized for being the first to identify and characterize gap junctions (a means of cellular communication) and was revered as an instructor, particularly among undergraduates.https://t.co/FUezcZ97qc
