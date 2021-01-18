Jean-Pierre Bacri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jean-Pierre Bacri has Died .
Jean-Pierre Bacri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
French actor and screenwriter Jean-Pierre Bacri has died of cancer at the age of 69. After a remarked performance in Alexandre Arcady’s LE GRAND PARDON (1982), Bacri became a recurring presence in French cinema, appearing in films by Luc Besson, Diane Kurys and Yves Robert. pic.twitter.com/5sxP5s6Hcg
