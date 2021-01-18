Jean-Pierre Bacri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jean-Pierre Bacri has Died .

By | January 18, 2021
0 Comment

Jean-Pierre Bacri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jean-Pierre Bacri has Died .

Jean-Pierre Bacri has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cineuropa @Cineuropa French actor and screenwriter Jean-Pierre Bacri has died of cancer at the age of 69. After a remarked performance in Alexandre Arcady’s LE GRAND PARDON (1982), Bacri became a recurring presence in French cinema, appearing in films by Luc Besson, Diane Kurys and Yves Robert.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.