Jean Pierre Michel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Senator Jean Pierre Michel has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

He was one of the great supporters of the Iranian resistance

RIP 🌹🌹

“He was a great republican, deeply attached to the defense of human rights” pic.twitter.com/dZ7NiyftGA — mostafa.m (@MostafaMe4) January 25, 2021

