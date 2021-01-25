Jean Pierre Michel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Senator Jean Pierre Michel has Died .
Senator Jean Pierre Michel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Senator Jean Pierre Michel has passed away
He was one of the great supporters of the Iranian resistance
RIP 🌹🌹
“He was a great republican, deeply attached to the defense of human rights” pic.twitter.com/dZ7NiyftGA
— mostafa.m (@MostafaMe4) January 25, 2021
mostafa.m @MostafaMe4 Senator Jean Pierre Michel has passed away He was one of the great supporters of the Iranian resistance RIP “He was a great republican, deeply attached to the defense of human rights”
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.