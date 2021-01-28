Jeanette Maus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeanette Maus has Died .
Jeanette Maus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zG1K6BrkY0
— Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) January 28, 2021
