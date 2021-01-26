Jeanette Maus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeanette Maus has Died.

John Rosenfeld Studios 21h · Our hearts are broken today. As many of you now know, our beloved Jeanette Maus passed on to a better place last night at 11:11. The outpouring of support for Dusty and the expressions of grief for Jeanette are a testament to the both of them and the beautiful community that Jeanette and Dusty have helped create. Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio’s DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend. Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time. We are lucky to have known her, and she has touched all of us that knew her. The enormous pain I feel right now is soothed by the fact that I get to witness how much you saw her and appreciated her. Because it would have been a shame if you had missed it. We will make sure that we honor her and we will keep her in our hearts. And Dusty, we are here to hold you up. Jeanette, we love you now and forever.

Tributes

Young Storytellers wrote

We are so incredibly saddened at the loss of one of our long-time volunteer actors, Jeanette Maus. She was an amazing human being, a talented actor and artist, and made a huge impact on our community. She was so generous with her time and her heart, and many of us will remember how she made our students (and the rest of us!) light up whenever she was on stage. We will miss her dearly. 💙

Photos taken on land of the Tongva and Chumash people

Photo descriptions: There are five photos, all centered on a woman with dark, straight hair, who is smiling in every photo. In most photos, she is surrounded by other smiling volunteers, on a school stage.