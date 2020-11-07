Jeanne Little Death -Dead : Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

Jeanne Mitchell OAM, professionally known as Jeannie Little, is a retired Gold Logie-award-winning Australian entertainer and TV personality. She was diagnosed with rapid-onset Alzheimer’s Disease in 2009, and is now being cared for in a Sydney nursing home, where her late husband Barry Little also resided. According to her profile on Wikipedia

“Herald Sun on Twitter: “Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died at the age of 82. ”

Tributes 

Peter Ford wrote 
I’m so saddened by death of Jeanne Little. More talented than I think she even realised. The last several years have been shithouse but daughter
@LittleFamilyOz
remained devoted & calm. There are too few eccentric people in the world today. Beautiful person and remembered fondly.

Katie M Little Koala wrote 
So from beneath the rubble
You’ll hear a little voice say
Life is worth the trouble
Have you a better choice
So let the skeptics say
Tonight we’re dead and gone
I’ll be here tomorrow
Simply going on.”

Jeanne Little you are loved, loved, loved. So much. Sparkles

Don’t Sweat The Technique Peach wrote 
Jeanne Little passed away aged 82. Now I thought she was long dead and I also thought she was 82 about 30 years ago.

brett larris wrote 
Jeanne Little is an Australian legend. She performed once in a little restaurant on Chaple Street Melbourne called Prior Engagement. She was amazing to watch.

