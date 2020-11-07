Jeanne Little Death -Dead : Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

Jeanne Mitchell OAM, professionally known as Jeannie Little, is a retired Gold Logie-award-winning Australian entertainer and TV personality. She was diagnosed with rapid-onset Alzheimer’s Disease in 2009, and is now being cared for in a Sydney nursing home, where her late husband Barry Little also resided. According to her profile on Wikipedia

“Herald Sun on Twitter: “Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died at the age of 82. ”

Legendary Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has died at the age of 82. https://t.co/znX3tmWbhc — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) November 7, 2020

Tributes Peter Ford wrote

I’m so saddened by death of Jeanne Little. More talented than I think she even realised. The last several years have been shithouse but daughter

@LittleFamilyOz

remained devoted & calm. There are too few eccentric people in the world today. Beautiful person and remembered fondly.

Katie M Little Koala wrote

Simply going on.” Jeanne Little you are loved, loved, loved. So much. Sparkles Don’t Sweat The Technique Peach wrote

Jeanne Little passed away aged 82. Now I thought she was long dead and I also thought she was 82 about 30 years ago. She was always larger than life on TV. Retired Australian entertainer Jeanne Little has passed away at the age of 82. Her daughter, Katie, confirmed she died via @Facebook:

“This is a huge shock – but I’m so grateful,” she said. “Love you all my friends.” #JeannieLittle pic.twitter.com/oncijU2oto — (@CarbieWarbie) November 7, 2020 brett larris wrote

Jeanne Little is an Australian legend. She performed once in a little restaurant on Chaple Street Melbourne called Prior Engagement. She was amazing to watch. My mum Jeanne Little had a stutter… Still to this day I have a phobia about answering the phone from hearing her struggle when I was a little girl.

This brought a tear to my eye. https://t.co/z96G0e0jEc — Katie M Little (@LittleFamilyOz) November 7, 2020