Jeanne Lougheed Death -Obituary – Dead : Jeanne Lougheed has Died .

Jason Kenney 6 hrs · I am saddened by the death of a truly great Albertan, Jeanne Lougheed (née Rogers) at the age of 92. Jeanne was best known to Albertans as the wife of one of Canada's most highly regarded Premiers, the late Peter Lougheed. By all accounts, Jeanne was both his best friend and closest advisor. Born in Forestburg in 1928, Jeanne's family later lived in Camrose. She went on to study at the University of Alberta, where she met Peter in what became the start of a great Alberta partnership. Mrs. Lougheed played a pivotal role in supporting her husband's remarkable drive to propel the then moribund Progressive Conservative Party to forming four successive majority governments, providing inspired leadership to the province during fifteen critical years in Alberta's development. Jeanne's passion for Alberta art and culture helped to form an important part of the Lougheed legacy, leading author Fil Fraser to identify her as being the key figure responsible for a flourishing in the creative industries that he called "Alberta's Camelot." Her compassion for others and love of the province's natural beauty inspired her to ensure that Albertans with disabilities could enjoy barrier-free access to the Rocky Mountains through the William Watson Lodge in Kananaskis. Jeanne continued to make an impact on the lives of Albertans long after Peter left public office. Her contributions were recognized with fellowships and awards, including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. Her legacy has been memorialized in the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre in Camrose, and the Peter and Jeanne Lougheed Building at the Banff Centre. But to those who knew Jeanne, she is best remembered through her love of her family; her children – Stephen, Andrea, Pamela and Joe – and her grandchildren. Our thoughts are with all those who loved Jeanne. Our province mourns with them, and thanks them for sharing their mother with all of Alberta. Flags at the Legislative Assembly and McDougall Centre will fly at half mast this week in remembrance of Mrs. Lougheed.