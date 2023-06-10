Jeannette shooting leaves one fatality and several injuries. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Jeannette Shooting: One person has been confirmed dead and several others have sustained injuries following a shooting incident in Jeannette. According to Westmoreland County dispatchers, emergency services have been deployed to the scene.
- Jeannette Shooting
- Fatal Shooting in Jeannette
- Multiple Injuries in Jeannette Shooting
- Gun Violence in Jeannette
- Police Investigation into Jeannette Shooting
News Source : wpxi.com – WPXI.com News Staff
Source Link :At least 1 person dead, multiple others injured after shooting in Jeannette/