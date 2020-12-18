Jeannie Graetz Death -Dead – Obituary : Jeannie Graetz has Died .
Jeannie Graetz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeannie Graetz in Montgomery. May her memory be a bright reminder of what we can accomplish when we put our differences aside & inspire us to continue her work fighting for justice & equality. https://t.co/8ddiPUwyHs
— Senator Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) December 17, 2020
