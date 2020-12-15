Jeannie Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Johnny Morris Bears the backbone of Mike Ditka Show has Died .

Jeannie Morris the backbone of Mike Ditka Show, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Donald T. Johnson 1 hr · Super producer, reporter, Jeannie Morris was probably the backbone of Mike Ditka Show, a popular local pre-game lead – up to the Chicago Bears game on Sundays. Jeannie was the other half of a very successful sports television marriage to former Bear wide receiver Johnny Morris. RIP to an awesome female pioneer way ahead of her time.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and CFL players wrote

a trailblazing sports reporter Jeannie Morris, the first woman to cover the Super Bowl who is perhaps best known for her book “Brian Piccolo: A Short Season” that was later turned into the film “Brian’s Song,” died Monday. She was 85 years old. She was married to Johnny Morris a former Bear running back. He was reportedly approached to write a column in a Chicago newspaper and said heck I am not a writer but my wife Jeannie is! Condolences to the family and friends and may she Rest in Peace.

Mike Korcek wrote

·

Years and years ago, I volunteered (OK, Bud Nangle “volunteered” me) to work a Special Olympic track and field meet at NIU. Seeing the children compete, particularly the sight-impaired ones in the sprints—thanks to guide wires on the track—was totally inspiring. But the highlight was working with Jeannie Morris of WBBM-TV that day. What a pleasant, polite, consummate professional. Always relished that experience. Big fan of her and her husband, Johnny Morris. R.I.P., Jeannie.