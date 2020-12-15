Jeannie Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Johnny Morris Bears the backbone of Mike Ditka Show has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Jeannie Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Johnny Morris Bears the backbone of Mike Ditka Show has Died .

Jeannie Morris the backbone of Mike Ditka Show, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Donald T. Johnson 1 hr  · Super producer, reporter, Jeannie Morris was probably the backbone of Mike Ditka Show, a popular local pre-game lead – up to the Chicago Bears game on Sundays. Jeannie was the other half of a very successful sports television marriage to former Bear wide receiver Johnny Morris. RIP to an awesome female pioneer way ahead of her time.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and CFL players wrote

a trailblazing sports reporter Jeannie Morris, the first woman to cover the Super Bowl who is perhaps best known for her book “Brian Piccolo: A Short Season” that was later turned into the film “Brian’s Song,” died Monday. She was 85 years old. She was married to Johnny Morris a former Bear running back. He was reportedly approached to write a column in a Chicago newspaper and said heck I am not a writer but my wife Jeannie is! Condolences to the family and friends and may she Rest in Peace.

Mike Korcek wrote
·
Years and years ago, I volunteered (OK, Bud Nangle “volunteered” me) to work a Special Olympic track and field meet at NIU. Seeing the children compete, particularly the sight-impaired ones in the sprints—thanks to guide wires on the track—was totally inspiring. But the highlight was working with Jeannie Morris of WBBM-TV that day. What a pleasant, polite, consummate professional. Always relished that experience. Big fan of her and her husband, Johnny Morris. R.I.P., Jeannie.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Jeannie Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Johnny Morris Bears the backbone of Mike Ditka Show has Died .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.