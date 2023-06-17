Jeep driver Jhalak Adhikari arrested for accident that killed Rajendra Singh Khadka

Rajendra Singh Khadka – victim name : Jeep driver Jhalak Adhikari in custody after Rajendra Singh Khadka dies in accident

A motorcycle SE 3 PA 8925 was hit by a jeep with registration number PA 3-01-024 CHA 5148 in Khaireni, Godawari municipality-4, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old man identified as Rajendra Singh Khadka from Shikhar Municipality-9 in Doti. The incident occurred on Thursday night, and the victim died on Saturday night during treatment at Maya Metro Hospital in Dhangadhi due to severe injuries on his chest and mouth. The driver of the jeep, Jhalak Adhikari, 42 of Godawari Municipality-1, has been taken into custody, and the police have seized the vehicle.

News Source : Republica

