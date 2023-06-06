“Jeep Wrangler JL gear shift organizer tray” : Organize Your Center Console Gear Shift with Tray for Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU 2018-2023 and Gladiator JT Truck 2020-2023 (Not Suitable for JK/JKU) – Convenient Storage Accessory

Organizer Tray for Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU 2018-2023 and Gladiator JT Truck 2020-2023, Center Console Gear Shift Storage Box Accessories (Excludes JK/JKU Models)



Price: $40.99 - $29.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 00:03:26 UTC – Details)





The Center Console Gear Shift Organizer Tray is a must-have accessory for Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU 2018-2023 and Jeep Gladiator JT Truck 2020-2023 owners. The tray is designed to fit perfectly into the center console gear shift of these vehicles, providing extra storage space for essential items such as mobile phones, cards, keys, credit cards, and pens. With the tray installed on both sides of the gear shift, drivers and passengers can easily access their items without having to reach for them in the back seat or on the floor.

The storage box is made of high-quality ABS material, which is designed to withstand pressure and is very durable. The junction between the two storage boxes is also designed to match the interior of the jeep, giving it a natural texture that blends seamlessly with the rest of the vehicle. This means that not only will the tray provide practical benefits, but it will also enhance the overall look and feel of the interior.

Installation of the Center Console Gear Shift Organizer Tray is quick and easy, taking just a few seconds to attach and remove. The tray is designed to match the original model of the center console gear, meaning that it fits perfectly and looks like it was always meant to be there. This makes it an ideal accessory for those who want to add extra storage space to their Jeep without having to make any permanent modifications to the vehicle.

In conclusion, if you own a Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU 2018-2023 or a Jeep Gladiator JT Truck 2020-2023, the Center Console Gear Shift Organizer Tray is an accessory that you should definitely consider. With its high-quality ABS material, natural texture, and easy installation, it provides a practical solution to storing essential items while enhancing the overall look and feel of your vehicle. So why wait? Get your hands on one today and start enjoying the benefits of extra storage space in your Jeep.



