 Jeeves Tangonan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeeves Tangonan has Died .

The family of Jeeves Tangonan is devastated. The 37 yr old chef was killed last night, when a driver trying to flee from deputies slammed into his car. That driver is now in custody. @CBSLA



