Jeff Baugh, KFI’s In The Sky Traffic Reporter, Has Died: Details on His Passing and Cause of Death

Traffic Reporter Jeff Baugh, KFI In The Sky, Has Passed Away

The news of Jeff Baugh’s sudden demise has left the broadcasting industry and his fans in deep shock. The veteran traffic reporter, famously known as KFI In The Sky, passed away on July 10, 2021. Baugh was popular among listeners for his engaging traffic reports and witty on-air banter.

However, the cause of Jeff Baugh’s death is yet to be officially announced. His family and close friends have requested privacy during this difficult time. Meanwhile, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the beloved broadcaster.

Jeff Baugh will be remembered for his passion for broadcasting and his dedication to keeping Los Angeles commuters informed about traffic conditions. His presence will be deeply missed by the KFI radio station and the larger community of radio listeners.

