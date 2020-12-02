Jeff Boss Death -Dead : Jeff Boss has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jeff Boss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.
Felicia McElhaney Goodson 3 hrs · Wow! Life is so short and I am so blown away at this news. Jeff Boss from Tavien’s dance school passed. RIP Jeff! ”Dance like a Boss!”
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
Oh my goodness …please stop!
RIP Jeff Boss “Dance like a Boss” @danceartcenter Jeff Boss James Jamie Wardrop
Posted by Yvette Ravellette Walts on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
We are extremely saddened with the sudden passing of our loyal customer and a great friend for more than 15 years, Jeff…
Posted by Hai’s Trimming Inc. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
