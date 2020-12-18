Jeff Clayton Death -Dead – Obituary : Jeff Clayton has Died .
Jeff Clayton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We are saddened to hear that saxophonist and bandleader #JeffClayton has passed at age 66. pic.twitter.com/TRV9pcir0p
— SFJAZZ (@SFJAZZ) December 17, 2020
SFJAZZ @SFJAZZ We are saddened to hear that saxophonist and bandleader #JeffClayton has passed at age 66.
