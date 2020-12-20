Jeff Clayton Death -Dead – Obituary : Jeff Clayton, Versatile Saxophonist and Flutist, and Devoted Jazz Educator has Died .
Jeff Clayton, Versatile Saxophonist and Flutist, and Devoted Jazz Educator has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
— Tony McGee (@mctony) December 20, 2020
