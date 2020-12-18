Jeff Clayton Death -Dead – Obituary : Saxophonist Jeff Clayton has Died .
saxophonist Jeff Clayton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
RIP saxophonist #JeffClayton who said, “Music is not mine to keep only to have and to hold, I must give back what I have been so freely given…" Our deepest condolences to his family incl his brother #JohnClayton & nephew @geraldclayton & his extended family pic.twitter.com/z6XnJp9T5B
— JazzCorner.com (@jazzcorner) December 17, 2020
