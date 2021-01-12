Jeff Dagen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeff Dagen, 56, owner of Dagen Trucking, Inc has Died.

Jeff Dagen, 56, owner of Dagen Trucking, Inc has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

It is with a heavy heart that we pass along that one of our dynamic tenants Jeff Dagen, Owner of Dagen Trucking and… Posted by Port of Albany on Monday, January 11, 2021

Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 9h · Jeff Dagen, 56, owner of Dagen Trucking, Inc. Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday January 10th. May he rest in eternal peace.

Source: Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Tributes

Christine Clickner-Westfall

So very sorry to all The Deschamps family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers! God Bless all his family!

Ginny Arghnian Hyra

So sad!! Jeff was a wonderful man. RIP.

Robin Brant-Lopez

RIP Jeff. Much Love, Light and Peace to the Dagen Family.

Christi Nash

I am so sorry to hear this. Jeff was a wonderful man. May you RIP. Condolences and prayers to the family.