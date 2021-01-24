Jeff Giosi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeff Giosi has Died.

Jeff Giosi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Jerry Handley is with Jeff Giosi. 11h · Some things will just never make sense, and today has been the peak of that melancholy and sadness. Rest in Eternal Heaven to my brother Jeff Giosi. While close over the years on the WVU Strength Staff, I’ll never forget the two years you slept on my couch while Achilles bounced back and forth between there or sleeping on my face. You did more for me in that time than I could have hoped to do in a hundred years. The one friend I had to go to about the hardest things, that was you. When I decided to make a dream and create Viking, you were right there. Midnight lifts, midnight espresso shots and Starbucks, and philosophical conversations about the Bible or Spartans – about men. “Out of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are the real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back.” You were one of the best men in this world, and you were living your best life with the best family. Rest In Peace, my friend – I will see you every day and every night.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Erin Blake

Oh my gosh I am so sorry to hear this. I remember how close you all were with him. He was always really nice the times I’d met him.

Britt Elizabeth Klandorf

Such a super nice man…love to all his loved ones.

Beth Maher Chase

Jeff was always upbeat, encouraging, and positive. What a special friendship you shared, always cherish the memories.

Buddy Alan Guthrie

Love ya brother, he’s on my mind as are all the great people like you he touched with his life….

Jeanie Lorenz August

Jerry-I am so very sorry and shocked to hear this. Keeping you and his family in my thoughts and prayers

Megan Metcalfe Wright

He was the best. Doesn’t make any sense. Love to you and all who had the pleasure to be touched by his incredible positive spirit.