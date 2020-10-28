Jeff Greenberg Death -Dead-Obituaries : long-term New York lawyer Jeff Greenberg has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

I’d like to say how sad to hear of the passing of my long-term New York lawyer Jeff Greenberg. He’d been handling my affairs for over 30 years and had become a dear friend, way too young to be gone. My thoughts are with his wife and daughter at this time. Tony pic.twitter.com/WBvbm9ffkD — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 28, 2020

