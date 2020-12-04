Jeff Guernsey Death -Dead – Obituaries: Jeff Guernsey has Died .

Brother Jeff Guernsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

Washington Twp. firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications. Brother Jeff Guernsey is the 21st Active IAFF Member that has died from COVID-19. Rest In Peace. Brothers and Sisters please be careful during these following dark months. https://t.co/3Zp29Lqfko — J. Biggart (@JRBiggart2) December 4, 2020

