Jeff Guernsey Death -Dead – Obituaries: Jeff Guernsey has Died .
Brother Jeff Guernsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.
“J. Biggart on Twitter: “Washington Twp. firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications. Brother Jeff Guernsey is the 21st Active IAFF Member that has died from COVID-19. Rest In Peace. Brothers and Sisters please be careful during these following dark months. ”
Washington Twp. firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications. Brother Jeff Guernsey is the 21st Active IAFF Member that has died from COVID-19. Rest In Peace. Brothers and Sisters please be careful during these following dark months. https://t.co/3Zp29Lqfko
— J. Biggart (@JRBiggart2) December 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.