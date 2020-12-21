Jeff Hanson Death -Dead – Obituary : Jeff Hanson has Died .
Jeff Hanson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
RIP JEFF: Heaven is a more colorful place tonight. This beautiful soul whose artwork raised millions for charities world wide, and here at home, passed today of a brain tumor. Thank you @JeffHansonArt for your inspiration. Condolences Julie, Hal, and all who loved him. #RIPJeff pic.twitter.com/SEroJK7EEn
— John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) December 21, 2020
