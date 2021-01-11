Jeff Jerome Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeff Jerome has Died .

Jeff Jerome has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The @IWUTitanFball family mourns the loss of alum Jeff Jerome. Jeff was a 3x letter winner and co-captain of the 2014 team. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the Jerome family. #RIP92 pic.twitter.com/zukVoX1MpT — Illinois Wesleyan Football (@IWUTitanFball) January 11, 2021

Illinois Wesleyan Football @IWUTitanFball The @IWUTitanFball family mourns the loss of alum Jeff Jerome. Jeff was a 3x letter winner and co-captain of the 2014 team. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the Jerome family. #RIP92