Jeff Lisenby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeff Lisenby of Nashville has Died .
Jeff Lisenby of Nashville has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.
ACCORDION LOVE … As of today, this new page will start with, and is dedicated to JEFF LISENBY and all the other Accordionists who have left us. My friend, Jeff Lisenby of Nashville, TN passed away from coronavirus 1-6-2021. It is THIS EVENT that has helped me to decide what would be a worthy topic on my fb group ACCORDION LOVE. ACCORDION LOVE… will honor Accordionists who are gone from this earth. NO LIVING ACCORDIONISTS POSTINGS on this group please. There are plenty of other groups for that. ALL “living” Accordionist are welcome to visit and honor our past brothers & sisters.
Source: (20+) ACCORDION LOVE | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote