Jeff Mullins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jeff Mullins has Died .

Jeff Mullins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

IBM Ring 252 16 hrs · Charles Jeffery Mullins Jeff Mullins has been an active member of IBM Ring #252 since 1999. He loved magic as a child and would learn from magic books to increase his arsenal of astonishment. Jeff was introduced to the club by Clark Kirsch after meeting him at a party. Jeff graciously served in various positions on our officers board and was always there to support the lectures we hosted. He performed regularly in our annual shows whether he was performing solo or part of the Mayhem Magic duo. His business, J Mullins Jewelry and Gifts, was always happy to be a sponsor for our shows. Jeff was also instrumental in helping found The Amazing Abner Youth Magic club. His support, laughter, friendship and brotherhood will be missed by all that had the pleasure to know him. Rest In Peace Jeff, you will be missed.