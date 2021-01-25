Jeff Riggenbach Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeff Riggenbach has Died .

Jeff Riggenbach has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My Father, Jeff Riggenbach, passed away today at age 74. He dedicated most of his life to reading, writing, and speaking about personal liberty and libertarianism. Rest in peace Dad. I hope you find yourself in a engaging debate wherever you are. — Chachie Rodriguez (@MaxRigman) January 24, 2021

