Jeff Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Genius Pianist Jeff Scott has Died .

Jeff Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Terribly sad to hear Jeff Scott has passed away. I just interviewed him at the Comedy Store and he was the nicest guy ever. Rest in Peace buddy. pic.twitter.com/A3O4I3lr4l — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) January 11, 2021

Zak Bagans @Zak_Bagans Terribly sad to hear Jeff Scott has passed away. I just interviewed him at the Comedy Store and he was the nicest guy ever. Rest in Peace buddy.

No one deserved accolades more than genius pianist, Jeff Scott. Please sit back and enjoy the theme song that Jeff so brilliantly wrote, produced and sang for my first comedy special. One thing is for sure, @TheComedyStore will never be the same and neither will I.💔 pic.twitter.com/SC8ZwhX6Ts — Shawn Pelofsky (@shawnpelofsky) January 12, 2021

Celebrating the amazing life of Jeff Scott today.

This is when we kidnapped him for Bones & Buddies.

Sending love to all of his friends & family. ❤ pic.twitter.com/j8s8gx5Rsq — Eric Oligny (@EricOligny) January 12, 2021

