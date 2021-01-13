Jeff Shannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeff Shannon has Died .
Jeff Shannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A longtime member of the WWNY family has died. Jeff Shannon passed away Wednesday morning from complications of COVID-19. He was 56. https://t.co/aN4qrJBc2E
— 7News (@7NewsWatertown) January 13, 2021
