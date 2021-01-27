Jeff Stoutland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Jeff Stoutland father, Jerry Stoutland has Died .

Coach Jeff Stoutland father, Jerry Stoutland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news tonight in #Eagles family. Coach Jeff Stoutland lost his father. My condolences. RIP Jerry. Stoutland, ex-Yankee farmhand and member of the Advance’s All-Century baseball team, has died – https://t.co/06lHEM1ciA https://t.co/ovW0PEevES — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 27, 2021

