 Jeff Thrasher Death –Dead-Obituaries : Linda Gray’s son Jeff Thrasher has Died after a brave battle with leukemia.

Dallas actress Linda Gray has announced the death of her son on Instagram. In a moving post, the veteran actress revealed that she was celebrating the life of her son, Jeff Thrasher, who sadly passed away aged 56 following a reported battle with leukemia.

Jeff passed away recently after a year long brave battle with leukemia. He was 56.

“A celebration of my son Jeff’s life. He was the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being,” the 80-year-old actress wrote. “He brought the world such love and was loved by everyone! May his journey be a magical one.”