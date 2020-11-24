 Jeff Thrasher Death -Dead-Obituaries : Linda Gray’s son Jeff Thrasher has Died after a brave battle with leukemia.

By | November 24, 2020
0 Comment

 Jeff Thrasher Death –Dead-Obituaries : Linda Gray’s son Jeff Thrasher has Died after a brave battle with leukemia.

Dallas actress Linda Gray has announced the death of her son on Instagram. In a moving post, the veteran actress revealed that she was celebrating the life of her son, Jeff Thrasher, who sadly passed away aged 56 following a reported battle with leukemia, according to a statement posted online on November 24.  2020 by NINE.COM

Jeff passed away recently after a year long brave battle with leukemia. He was 56.

“A celebration of my son Jeff’s life. He was the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being,” the 80-year-old actress wrote. “He brought the world such love and was loved by everyone! May his journey be a magical one.”

 

 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

alisonmartino wrote 
Linda, this is the first time I’m reading this. I have no words. I can’t even imagine what you’re going through. There couldn’t be anything harder than this. You are all loved.

artistdoloresv wrote
As I am sure I am not the only one, words are not enough to express my deepest condolences to you and your family. I love you and have you in my prayers .

jeanniamakeup wrote
Nooooooooo. Oh Linda. I am so so sad to hear this. I loved Jeff so much !! He was such a great guy !!! My heart is with you and kelly I am so so sad to hear this today I love you.

Leesa wrote
Linda Gray and her only son, Jeff Thrasher.
 If you haven’t read Linda Gray’s autobiography and you love Linda Gray and Dallas please do it’s one of the best autobiographies I’ve ever read.

