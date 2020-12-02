Jeff Walker Death -Dead – Obituaries: Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has Died –
Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
“Texas HS Football on Twitter: “Tragic News out of Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker Dies at Age 52 ”
Tragic News out of Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker Dies at Age 52https://t.co/fhUOvX1e5u
— Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) December 1, 2020
Tributes
Thank u to longtime Liberty Hill boys basketball coach Barry Boren for sharing with @BobBallouSports on what his dear friend Coach Jeff Walker meant to @LibertyHillHS @LH_Panthers_FB and the entire Liberty Hill community and Texas high school football! God bless Coach Walker! pic.twitter.com/427kCJUulX
— Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) December 2, 2020
With the passing of Liberty Hill AD/HFC Jeff Walker, it’s worth noting he was a standout ball player for @CalallenCats. Our condolences to the Walker Family and the Liberty Hill Community https://t.co/CWgaDHbPny
— South Texas Football Unlimited (@STFUnltd) December 2, 2020
Lago Vista Athletics wrote
The Lago Vista ISD Athletic Department sends their condolences to the Walker family and the Liberty Hill Athletic family during this heartbreaking time.
Longtime Liberty Hill football coach Jeff Walker dies at 52.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.