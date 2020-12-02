Jeff Walker Death -Dead – Obituaries: Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has Died –

Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Texas HS Football on Twitter: “Tragic News out of Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker Dies at Age 52 ”

Tragic News out of Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker Dies at Age 52https://t.co/fhUOvX1e5u — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) December 1, 2020

Tributes

Thank u to longtime Liberty Hill boys basketball coach Barry Boren for sharing with @BobBallouSports on what his dear friend Coach Jeff Walker meant to @LibertyHillHS @LH_Panthers_FB and the entire Liberty Hill community and Texas high school football! God bless Coach Walker! pic.twitter.com/427kCJUulX — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) December 2, 2020

With the passing of Liberty Hill AD/HFC Jeff Walker, it’s worth noting he was a standout ball player for @CalallenCats. Our condolences to the Walker Family and the Liberty Hill Community https://t.co/CWgaDHbPny — South Texas Football Unlimited (@STFUnltd) December 2, 2020

Lago Vista Athletics wrote

The Lago Vista ISD Athletic Department sends their condolences to the Walker family and the Liberty Hill Athletic family during this heartbreaking time. Longtime Liberty Hill football coach Jeff Walker dies at 52.