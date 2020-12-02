Jeff Walker Death -Dead – Obituaries: Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has Died –

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

Jeff Walker Death -Dead – Obituaries: Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has Died –

Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Texas HS Football on Twitter: “Tragic News out of Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker Dies at Age 52 ”

Tributes 

Lago Vista Athletics wrote
The Lago Vista ISD Athletic Department sends their condolences to the Walker family and the Liberty Hill Athletic family during this heartbreaking time.

Longtime Liberty Hill football coach Jeff Walker dies at 52.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Jeff Walker Death -Dead – Obituaries: Liberty Hill: Head Coach Jeff Walker has Died –

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.