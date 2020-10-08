Jeff Wert Death – Dead :  Jeff Wert Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,

We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,

Charlie Batikha wrote

For those of you that are not aware, Jeff Wert passed away last night. His family are making arrangements for the wake/funeral.

Chris Ward wrote

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jeff Wert. His passing will leave a hole in our community and family that will never be filled.