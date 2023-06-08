Jefferson Twp Tree Crash Claims the Life of Jammy Weaver: Obituary

Obituary: Jammy Weaver

Jammy Weaver, 34, passed away on August 23, 2021, after a tragic car accident in Jefferson Township. Weaver was driving home from work when his car collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries.

Weaver was born on June 12, 1987, in Scranton, PA. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2005 and went on to earn a degree in Computer Science from Pennsylvania State University. He was employed as a software engineer at a tech company in Scranton.

Weaver is survived by his parents, two younger siblings, and his girlfriend of three years. He was known for his kind heart, sense of humor, and love for technology. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A private funeral for Weaver’s family will be held on August 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Weaver’s memory.

