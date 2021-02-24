Jeffrey Bright and Jasmine Cannad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :2 children allegedly killed by their mother in Ambridge has Died.

WPXI Jennifer Tomazic 16h · Sending lots of prayers to the family of Jeffrey Bright and Jasmine Cannady. The 16 and 22-year-olds were identified overnight as the 2 children allegedly killed by their mother in Ambridge yesterday. We are working to find out more about the children and what police say might have happened leading up to the shooting. WPXI Mike Holden is outside the Beaver County Jail where their mother, Krisinda Bright, is being held without bond.

Lisa Yacoviello

This is beyond sad. I pray the girls rest in peace with our Lord. I pray for their mother as well. We must never listen to satan he is the wrong one to take guidance from. I pray her heart becomes filled with Christ.

Praying for comfort for this family and all whose lives were impacted by this tragedy.

Kimberly Anne

Such evil hearts…. May they finally have the peace in heaven they couldn’t have here.

Stanley Taormina

So heavily heart about it when I have heard that on tv . You just don’t know what going on in person life . Prayers for family.



LaVonne PghBoss

Mental illness is Real! No one can JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING the full story! May The Two young ladies Rest with The Ancestors! Have Mercy on THE MOTHERS SOUL Ase

Megan Jul

So so sad. But I had noticed that Jasmine would post on Facebook about how much she wanted to die!!!!!????? Makes me wonder what and or why Krisinda did what she did? My prayers thoughts and love are with all the family and friends of this family so sad it breaks my heart .

Donna Upshur

Prayers go out to these two sisters 16, and 22 that’s kra kra and very very sad I just lost my friend Elyssa deaner23 wednesday now this hope it’s nobody I know my goodness week before found a young lady DOA in her apartment 24,yrs.old down bright wood manor lord have mercy prayers for all these family’s, n there friends.