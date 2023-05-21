Jeffrey James Allen III – focus keyword : 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DMAX plant in Moraine, suspect and victim identified as employees

“Victim Identified: Jeffrey James Allen III Killed in Shooting at DMAX Plant in Moraine”

The DMAX manufacturing plant in Moraine remains closed after a shooting incident on Thursday night. Moraine Police and Fire were called to the plant on Dryden Road following reports of an active shooter on the premises. Two shooting victims were found inside the plant, with one male victim, named as Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, pronounced dead at the scene. The other male victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and both victims were employees at DMAX Moraine, and investigators have confirmed that the suspect shot Allen during a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee. The suspect is in critical condition. The company has not yet confirmed when the facility will reopen. Clinical psychologists have warned that workers may experience shock, grief, anger, and sadness, and some may feel uncomfortable returning to the plant.

WHIO Staff

