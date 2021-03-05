Jeffrey Jug Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeffrey Jug has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021
Jeffrey Jug has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
Norfolk Disposal Services Limited 1d · It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow co-worker, Jeffrey Jug on March 3, 2021. Jeff was an important part of the Norfolk Disposal Services Limited team and will be greatly missed. On behalf of everyone at Norfolk Disposal Services Limited, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jeff’s family and friends.
Source: Norfolk Disposal Services Limited – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Rob Matthews
Jeff was very friendly, always waving, I seen him all the time in the yard here at CRM…. I’d like to offer my condolences to Jeff’s friends, and family. R.I.P Jeff.
· Reply · 1d
Sarah Manuel
Condolences to the family. He will be missed but not forgotten.
· Reply · 20h
Mark Robert
💔💔RIP Jeff. You’ll be missed.
Condolences to the family & friends
· Reply · 1d
Adrianna Ryerse
The Ryerse family is sending our condolences to the family and friends of Jeff ❤️
· Reply · 19h
Carol DeMeer
My sincerest sympathies to the Jug family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. I will miss Jeff, as he always completed his paperwork with such great care and put in 100% effort in all he did.
· Reply · 1d
Andrea E. Woloszyn
Jeff, you’ll be very missed at Norfolk Disposal and by many many others. Such a great person. #113 will never be the same. Condolences to the family. 😔
· Reply · 1d
Lacey Warren
Deepest condolences to Jeff’s family and friends. You will be missed by many 💔
· Reply · 1d
Douglas Robbins
R.I.P. Jeff. Condolences to his family
· Reply · 22h
Jason Pype
Condolences
· Reply · 21h
James Eggerland
R.I.P. Jeff. Condolences to hes family in this time of mourning.
· Reply · 1d
Jack Dosser
R.I.P. Jeff condolences to his family
· Reply · 22h
Murray R Hall
RIP Jeff will be around work. A great man .gone far to soonest to young.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.