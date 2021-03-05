Jeffrey Jug Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeffrey Jug has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Jeffrey Jug has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Norfolk Disposal Services Limited 1d · It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow co-worker, Jeffrey Jug on March 3, 2021. Jeff was an important part of the Norfolk Disposal Services Limited team and will be greatly missed. On behalf of everyone at Norfolk Disposal Services Limited, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to Jeff’s family and friends.

Source: Norfolk Disposal Services Limited – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Rob Matthews

Jeff was very friendly, always waving, I seen him all the time in the yard here at CRM…. I’d like to offer my condolences to Jeff’s friends, and family. R.I.P Jeff.

· Reply · 1d

Sarah Manuel

Condolences to the family. He will be missed but not forgotten.

· Reply · 20h

Mark Robert

💔💔RIP Jeff. You’ll be missed.

Condolences to the family & friends

· Reply · 1d

Adrianna Ryerse

The Ryerse family is sending our condolences to the family and friends of Jeff ❤️

· Reply · 19h

Carol DeMeer

My sincerest sympathies to the Jug family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. I will miss Jeff, as he always completed his paperwork with such great care and put in 100% effort in all he did.

· Reply · 1d

Andrea E. Woloszyn

Jeff, you’ll be very missed at Norfolk Disposal and by many many others. Such a great person. #113 will never be the same. Condolences to the family. 😔

· Reply · 1d

Lacey Warren

Deepest condolences to Jeff’s family and friends. You will be missed by many 💔

· Reply · 1d

Douglas Robbins

R.I.P. Jeff. Condolences to his family

· Reply · 22h

Jason Pype

Condolences

· Reply · 21h

James Eggerland

R.I.P. Jeff. Condolences to hes family in this time of mourning.

· Reply · 1d

Jack Dosser

R.I.P. Jeff condolences to his family

· Reply · 22h

Murray R Hall

RIP Jeff will be around work. A great man .gone far to soonest to young.

