Jeffrey Leon Conner Death – Dead : Jeffrey Leon Conner Obituary : victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died.

By | October 8, 2020
0 Comment

Jeffrey Leon Conner Death – Dead : Jeffrey Leon Conner Obituary : victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died.

victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died. He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“NOOGA NEWS & BULL on Twitter: “The Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died. He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, 51. He died at a local hospital on Wednesday morning. His remains were transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.