Jeffrey Leon Conner Death – Dead : Jeffrey Leon Conner Obituary : victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died.
victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died. He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“NOOGA NEWS & BULL on Twitter: “The Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died. He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, 51. He died at a local hospital on Wednesday morning. His remains were transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.”
The Sheriff's Office said the victim of the shooting incident on Melanie Lane has died. He was identified as Jeffrey Leon Conner, 51. He died at a local hospital on Wednesday morning. His remains were transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office. pic.twitter.com/rRXsjOE8Gh
— NOOGA NEWS & BULL (@NOOGAnewsbull) October 8, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.