Jeffrey Mintz Death -Obituary – Dead : Ubereat driver shot dead in St. Paul .
Jeffrey Mintz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
KWLM Yesterday at 8:28 AM · (St. Paul MN-) St. Paul police are still looking for suspects in the murder of a man who was shot while driving on University Avenue near Snelling Wednesday night. They say at 10 p.m. 55-year-old Jeffrey Mintz called 911 to say he had been shot, pos…
Source: (20+) KWLM – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.