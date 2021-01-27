Jeffrey Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : second D.C. police officer – Jeffrey Smith, 35 – who responded to the deadly Capitol siege has died by suicide.

A second D.C. police officer – Jeffrey Smith, 35 – who responded to the deadly Capitol siege has died by suicide on January 15, Washington's acting police chief said. https://t.co/aG2QwhyAsr via @HuffPostPol — Stanley's Mom (@whenpigsflyyy) January 27, 2021

