Jekobi Wells Death -Dead – Obituary : Paris alum Jekobi Wells was shot and killed today.

Awful 10th Region news. Paris alum Jekobi Wells was shot and killed today. Wells played football and basketball for the Greyhounds, helping lead them to All “A” state title in 2017 and named the MVP of the tourney. My thoughts are with his family, friends and Greyhound community.
— Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) December 22, 2020
