“Jello Cake Recipe”: Creating a Delicious Jello Cake: A Step-by-Step Guide

Jello Cake: The Retro-Cool Dessert That’s Making a Comeback

If you’re looking for a dessert that’s both retro and trendy, look no further than jello cake. This dessert was invented by the Jell-O company in the 1970s, as a way to bring the jiggly salad trend of the 1950s back into fashion. Today, retro desserts are all the rage, making jello cake a hip and delicious choice for any occasion.

What is a poke cake?

Before we delve into the recipe for jello cake, let’s first talk about the concept of a poke cake. This type of cake is made by baking a cake as usual, and then piercing it with a toothpick or fork several times. A liquid, such as Jell-O, sugar syrup, or boozy coconut milk, is then poured over the cake, allowing it to seep into the holes and make the cake extra moist and almost pudding-like.

The beauty of poke cakes is that they’re incredibly versatile. You can use any flavor of liquid you like, and the possibilities are endless. For jello cake, we’ll be using raspberry Jell-O, which gives the cake its signature bright red streaks.

How to Make Jello Cake

Ingredients:

1 box of white cake mix (plus any ingredients needed for the cake mix, such as eggs and oil)

1 package of raspberry Jell-O

1 cup of boiling water

1/2 cup of cold water

Whipped cream, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray. Prepare the cake mix according to the package instructions, and pour the batter into the prepared baking pan. Bake the cake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. While the cake is still hot, use a fork to poke holes all over the top of the cake. In a separate bowl, dissolve the raspberry Jell-O in 1 cup of boiling water. Stir until the Jell-O is fully dissolved. Add 1/2 cup of cold water to the Jell-O mixture, and stir to combine. Pour the Jell-O mixture over the top of the cake, making sure it seeps into all the holes. Refrigerate the cake for at least 2 hours, or until the Jell-O is fully set. Just before serving, top the cake with whipped cream.

Tips for Making Jello Cake

To make the cake even more moist, try adding a layer of sweetened condensed milk over the cake before pouring the Jell-O mixture on top.

Stick to raspberry, cherry, or strawberry Jell-O for this recipe, as these flavors work best with the white cake mix.

You can make this cake a few days ahead of time, but be sure to keep it chilled until just before serving.

For an extra-special touch, try adding fresh raspberries or strawberries to the top of the cake before serving.

In conclusion, jello cake is a retro-cool dessert that’s making a comeback in a big way. With its bright red streaks and super moist texture, it’s the perfect addition to any summer cookout or potluck. Best of all, it’s incredibly easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time, making it a stress-free dessert option that everyone will love.

