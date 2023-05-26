“Jelly Roll”: Celebrity Net Worth of Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll: The Story of a Successful Rapper and Country-Rock Singer Songwriter

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, is a rapper and country-rock singer-songwriter born on December 4, 1984, in Nashville, Tennessee. He grew up in the Antioch neighborhood of the city and began his music career as a member of the hip hop group SNO in 2011. Since then, he has released numerous mixtapes and studio albums, collaborating with various rappers such as Haystak, Lil Wyte, and Tech N9ne.

Jelly Roll’s net worth is estimated at $4 million, a testament to his success in the music industry. He achieved his first number-one single on country radio with “Son of a Sinner,” which earned him three CMT Music Awards in 2023.

Early Life

Jelly Roll’s passion for music started at a young age. As a child, he would listen to his mother’s classic rock and country records and was exposed to hip hop during his teenage years. He began writing lyrics and rapping in high school and became a member of the group SNO after graduation.

Recording Career

Jelly Roll’s music career took off in 2011 when he released his first studio album “Year Round” with SNO. He also released his debut mixtape, “Gamblin on a White Boy 4,” that same year. Over the years, he has released many solo mixtapes and studio albums, including “Biggest Loser,” “Sobriety Sucks,” “Addiction Kills,” “A Beautiful Disaster,” and “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Jelly Roll has collaborated with many artists throughout his career, including Haystak, Lil Wyte, and Struggle Jennings. He has released several collaborative studio albums with these artists, including “No Filter,” “Business as Usual,” and “Waylon & Willie.”

Live Performances

Jelly Roll has had several notable live performances throughout his career. In 2021, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry due to his success with the country song “Son of a Sinner.” He also performed with country singer Craig Morgan on stage at the Opry to perform the song “Almost Home.”

Jelly Roll sold out the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2022 to 15,000 fans. He was joined in concert by Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Shinedown, among other artists. Additionally, Jelly Roll is scheduled to go on a 44-city tour for the summer of 2023 called the Backroad Baptism Tour.

Personal Life

Jelly Roll is married to model and social media personality Bunnie, who hosts her own podcast called “Dumb Blonde.” The couple got married in 2016 and has a daughter named Bailee.

Conclusion

Jelly Roll’s net worth of $4 million is a testament to his success as a rapper and country-rock singer-songwriter. He has released numerous mixtapes and studio albums over the years, collaborating with various artists. He has also had several notable live performances, including his debut at the Grand Ole Opry and his sold-out concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Jelly Roll’s success only continues to grow, and fans can look forward to his upcoming Backroad Baptism Tour in the summer of 2023.

Jelly Roll rapper net worth Jelly Roll music career earnings Jelly Roll discography sales figures Jelly Roll streaming royalties Jelly Roll collaborations and sponsorships

News Source : Celebrity Net Worth

Source Link :Jelly Roll Net Worth | Celebrity Net Worth/