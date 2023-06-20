Jemlin Rymmai’s Passing: An Obituary

OBITUARY – JEMLIN RYMMAI PASSED AWAY

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jemlin Rymmai on December 1, 2021. Jemlin was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Jemlin was born on August 15, 1955, in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed spending time with her family. Jemlin was a devout Christian who was active in her community and church.

Jemlin is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and two siblings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on December 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Church in Shillong. Jemlin will be laid to rest at the Shillong Cemetery.

Rest in peace, Jemlin. You will be forever in our hearts.

