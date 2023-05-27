“Jen Munoz bikini”: “Get to Know Jen Munoz: Former Soccer Star Turned Social Media Sensation with Bold Bikini Shots”

Ex-Soccer Star Jen Munoz is Taking Social Media by Storm

Former professional soccer player Jen Munoz is making waves in the sports media industry and on social media with her engaging content and passion for mental health advocacy.

The Early Years

Jen Munoz was born in Los Angeles on November 4, 1996, and from a young age, she devoted herself to soccer. Despite missing out on typical childhood activities, Munoz’s hard work paid off as she lettered four years in soccer and three years in track and field at Capistrano Valley High School. She continued her soccer career at the University of New Mexico, where she also studied business and marketing.

Professional Soccer Career

Munoz received an offer to play for the professional Mexican side Club America towards the end of her senior year in college. She spent over two years playing for the team and even made her international debut for the Mexico women’s national team during her time in Mexico City. However, Munoz retired from professional soccer in 2021 due to a fading passion for the sport and a desire to be closer to her family in Los Angeles.

Sports Media Career

After retiring from professional soccer, Munoz pursued a career in sports media and quickly made a name for herself. She covered Los Angeles FC for 110 Sport’s show called Angels Wear Boots and created content for the women’s soccer site ATA Football. Munoz also became a host for the Concacaf soccer federation and gained a significant following on social media.

Mental Health Advocacy

Aside from her sports media career, Munoz is also passionate about mental health advocacy. She uses her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues and encourage others to seek help when needed.

Social Media Following

Munoz’s engaging content and passion for sports and mental health have earned her a large following on social media. She has over 270,000 followers on Instagram, 250,000 on TikTok, and 77,000 on Twitter.

Personal Interests

Outside of sports and media, Munoz loves traveling, fettuccine Alfredo, the Dear John movie, and Harry Potter.

Conclusion

Jen Munoz is a rising star in the sports media industry, using her platform to raise awareness about mental health and inspire others. Her passion for soccer, business, and marketing, combined with her engaging content and advocacy work, have earned her a significant following on social media.

