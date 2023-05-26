“Jen Shah Wealth”: Celebrity Net Worth of Jen Shah

What is Jen Shah’s Net Worth?

Jen Shah, a reality television personality, has a net worth of $300 thousand. She gained fame as a cast member on the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” in 2020. However, her arrest for wire fraud and money laundering during the filming of the show’s second season in 2021 led to her imprisonment for over six years.

Early Life and Education

Jen Shah, born as Jennifer Lui on October 4, 1973, is of Hawaiian and Tongan descent and was raised Mormon. She converted to Islam and attended the University of Utah in her hometown for higher education.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Shah became well-known when she began starring on the Bravo reality television series “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which premiered in late 2020. The show follows the personal and professional lives of a group of women living in the greater Salt Lake City area in Utah. Shah starred alongside Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay in the first season, and Jennie Nguyen joined the cast for the second season. Cosby did not return for the third season, and new additions included friends of the housewives Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete.

Arrest and Sentencing

During the filming of the show’s second season in early 2021, Shah was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. She was involved in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly and working-class people. Shah initially pled not guilty, but in the summer of 2022, she pled guilty and was sentenced to a six-and-a-half-year jail term in early 2023. Shah began her sentence on February 17 in a minimum-security jail in Texas. Her case was documented in the Hulu documentary film “Housewife and the Shah Shocker,” which premiered in November of 2021.

Personal Life

In 1994, Shah married football coach and player Sharrieff Shah, whom she met when they were both attending the University of Utah. Sharrieff inspired her to convert to Islam. The couple has two sons named Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. Shah has struggled with her mental health, taking medication for depression and anxiety after her father’s passing. Her struggles led to significant tension with her husband and nearly ending their marriage. Shah’s depression and anxiety were later inflamed by her legal troubles, resulting in a suicide attempt and hospital stay.

