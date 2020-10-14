Jenn Landry Death – Dead : Jenn Landry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jenn Landry has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Charlie Angus NDP on Twitter: “This is a very sad day for the officers and communities of Nishnawbe Aski police. A wonderful officer Jenn Landry has died. She was active in the community. She loved her family. She was a dedicated cop. My deepest sympathies to her family and comrades. Go to the angels Jenn ”
This is a very sad day for the officers and communities of Nishnawbe Aski police.
A wonderful officer Jenn Landry has died. She was active in the community. She loved her family. She was a dedicated cop.
My deepest sympathies to her family and comrades.
Go to the angels Jenn pic.twitter.com/sdvMNuSfgm
— Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) October 14, 2020
Tributes
