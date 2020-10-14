Jenn Landry Death – Dead : Jenn Landry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Jenn Landry Death – Dead : Jenn Landry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jenn Landry has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Charlie Angus NDP on Twitter: “This is a very sad day for the officers and communities of Nishnawbe Aski police. A wonderful officer Jenn Landry has died. She was active in the community. She loved her family. She was a dedicated cop. My deepest sympathies to her family and comrades. Go to the angels Jenn ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.