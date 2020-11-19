Jenna Stewart Death -Dead :19-year-old Jenna Stewart of Orange was killed in the collision early Thursday morning on IH-10 in Beaumont.
Jenna Stewart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
” KFDM News on Twitter: “UPDATE: Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says 19-year-old Jenna Stewart of Orange was killed in the collision early Thursday morning on IH-10 in Beaumont. ”
UPDATE: Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says 19-year-old Jenna Stewart of Orange was killed in the collision early Thursday morning on IH-10 in Beaumont.https://t.co/8XfjY2aQNQ pic.twitter.com/lwcyIUEtVj
— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 19, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.