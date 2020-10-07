Jenne Metolie Death – Dead :Jenne Metolie Obituary : Lance Mackey wife has died.

“Alaska’s News Source on Twitter: “Iditarod musher Lance Mackey posted that Jenne Metolie, his partner and mother of his children, has died in an ATV incident over the weekend. ”

Iditarod musher Lance Mackey posted that Jenne Metolie, his partner and mother of his children, has died in an ATV incident over the weekend. https://t.co/WjqlJ9IWnQ — Alaska's News Source (@AKNewsNow) October 7, 2020

Tributes

“Jenne was my rock during my rehab and recovery. She will continue to be with the kids and I as they grow into the amazing people she knew they would be.” https://t.co/98x84HIx4x — Fairbanks News-Miner (@newsminer) October 7, 2020